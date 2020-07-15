It’s been a month to Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely death and the case is not solved yet. Even as the final postmortem report established that the actor had died due to asphyxia, caused by hanging, the police continued to probe in the matter. The Bandra police are still interrogating people who were close to Sushant. As per reports in Zee News, the officials who are investigating this case, have recorded statements of over 34 individuals pertaining to Dil Bechara actor’s demise. Also Read - Unique Gift: Inspired by Sushant Singh Rajput, Bodh Gaya Man Buys One-Acre Land on The Moon on His Birthday

The latest reports on the SSR suicide case is that the Bandra Police is likely to question Sushant Singh Rajput's cook Neeraj and her sister Mitu Singh one more time. Neeraj was one of the few people who were near Sushant and will record his statement and mention each and everything such as Sushant's activities and routine between June 11- June 14 in particular. Neeraj was earlier probed by Mumbai Police immediately after the actor's death for more than 6 hours.

There are reports that say Sushant's sister Mitu Singh will also be questioned again where the cops may ask her about his relationship with Rhea Chakraborty and their fights.

Sushant died by suicide on June 14 after hanging himself to the ceiling fan of his Bandra apartment in Mont Blanc building of Cater Road. The police had discovered medical prescriptions and antidepressants from the actor’s residence. A report later revealed that Sushant had been taking medicines for a long time but had stopped taking them of late.

Several well-wishers along with celebs believe that the actor couldn’t have died by suicide. Today, Home Minister Amit Shah has sent a letter to Pappu Yadav of Jan Adhikar Party, acknowledging his request for a CBI inquiry in Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case. Yadav has captioned the post in hindi stating “अमित शाह जी आप चाहें तो एक मिनट में सुशांत मामले की CBI जांच हो सकती है। इसे टालें नहीं! बिहार के गौरव फ़िल्म अभिनेता सुशांत सिंह राजपूत जी की संदिग्ध मृत्यु की CBI जांच के लिए केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री जी को पत्र लिख आग्रह किया था। उन्होंने कार्रवाई के लिए पत्र अग्रसारित कर दिया है.”

Let’s hope the late actor gets justice. May his soul rest in peace!