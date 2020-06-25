Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s close friend and producer Sandip Ssingh, who took care of everything at the hospital and funeral, was asked to record his statement in Sushant’s suicide case by the Mumbai Police. Sandip was called at 2pm to Bandra Police Station on Thursday. As the final postmortem report revealed that the actor had died due to asphyxia, caused by hanging, the police continued to probe in the matter. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput’s Final Film Dil Bechara to Release on Disney+Hotstar on July 24, It’s Free For All as a Tribute

Sandip, who stood with Sushant’s family till the end, was interrogated by the police. There is a video shared by one of the paps which shows, Sandip Ssingh coming out of the Police Station and having a conversation with a police officer. While the media outside tried to speak to Sandip, he refused to say. He just said ‘I will talk at the right time’. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Case Latest Update: Actor's CA Questioned After Final Postmortem Report Rules Out Foul Play

Watch the video here: Also Read - MS Dhoni Fan Pays Heartwarming Tribute to Bollywood Actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

The postmortem report clearly says there were no struggle marks or external injuries on the actor’s body. His nails were also clean and the death happened due to suicide and no other foul play.

Sushant Singh’s viscera report is awaited as it has been preserved and sent for chemical analysis. The Mumbai Police has written to the Maharashtra forensics department, requesting to expedite the process on a priority basis.

The Bandra police have so far recorded the statements of 23 related and unrelated people in the case. Apart from the family members, these people include Sushant’s charted accountant, rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, his friend and director Mukesh Chhabra, publicist Rohini Iyer, friends Mahesh Shetty and Siddharth Pitani, househelps, and representatives of the production houses. Even though the final postmortem report has ruled out the involvement of any foul play in the actor’s death, several well-wishers believe that the actor couldn’t have died by suicide.

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on June 14 after hanging himself to the ceiling fan of his Bandra house. The police had discovered medical prescriptions and antidepressants from the actor’s room. There was no suicide note left by the actor.