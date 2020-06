The Bandra Police on Tuesday recorded the statement of Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi in connection with the death of Bollywood actor even after the final post-mortem says the actor had died of asphyxia, ostensibly caused due to hanging. Sushant was found hanging in his bedroom on June 14 in the Mount Blanc building off Carter Road, Bandra. Till now, approx. 30 people have been interrogated in the Sushant’s suicide case. There are reports that the police is trying to dig out information from 2007 to 2020 which covers his personal and professional life. Also Read - Koffee With Karan: Karan Johar's Controversial Chat Show to go Off Air Post Nepotism Row?

There is a video of Sanjana Sanghi making rounds on the internet where she can be seen getting out of the car in front of the Bandra Police Station.

Watch:



Dil Bechara is actor Sanjana Sanghi’s debut film along with late Sushant Singh Rajput. The film will also mark the debut of Mukesh Chhabra as a director and will release on Disney + Hotstar on July 24.