Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case has some other side to look at now. After the late actor’s father KK Singh took a step forward and filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty, accusing her and her family members for abetment to suicide, things are in favour of him. And now, Bihar Police has taken over the case. The latest development in the SSR death case is Bihar Police will make Sushant’s close friend Mahesh Shetty a prime witness. Also Read - Was Rhea Chakraborty Giving 'Unadministered Drugs' to Sushant Singh Rajput? This Sting Operation Suggests so

Mahesh Shetty was one of them whom Sushant called before committing suicide, but he didn’t answer. Now, he has made some shocking revelations in his recent statement to Bihar Police and the team is planning to turn him into a prime witness. Mahesh Shetty was the first one to enter Sushant Singh Rajput’s room after he died by suicide. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty Accuses Sushant Singh Rajput's Father of 'Using His Influence' to Drag Her in The Case

As per the latest reports, Bihar Police has recorded Sushant’s close friend Mahesh Shetty’s statements. As per the reports in The CNN report, when Mahesh was questioned about Sushant, he told cops he had advised him to speak to his parent but SSR told him Rhea would not allow him to do that. He also said that Rhea checked SSR’s phone constantly and she along with her mother wanted to change her entire team and Sushant was unhappy about it. Also Read - Watch: In 2019, Sushant Singh Rajput Had Predicted How Coding Will Be Made Mandatory in Schools, Now It's in the NEP!

Channel CNN News 18 has got their hands on a video that sees her talking about her boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput. She doesn’t take any name but gives the reference to her boyfriend, saying that her boyfriend thinks he’s the don but actually she’s the one controlling him. The video seems to be an old video where Rhea is seen wearing a black dress.

#BREAKING – Alleged video of Rhea Chakraborty goes viral. In an undated and unverified video, Rhea can be heard calling her boyfriend a ‘goon’. ‘I can easily control him,’ says Rhea in the viral video.@prabhakarjourno with more details.#WhoKilledSushant pic.twitter.com/cMvcvq4Zzr — CNNNews18 (@CNNnews18) July 31, 2020

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty has filed a petition in Supreme Court where she stated that they were in a relationship for an year and were living-in together. She mentioned that she had last resided with him on June 8 and later on moved to Santa Cruz temporarily. She also stated that all the allegations leveled against her by SSR’s father KK Singh in his FIR are entirely false.