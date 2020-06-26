Veteran actor and BJP MP Roopa Ganguly has made a shocking allegation that late actor Sushant Singh Rajput‘s Instagram account is being operated by someone. Roopa has further alleged that posts are being deleted from the late actor’s account in an attempt to tamper with evidence. She took to Twitter to share a video where she made allegations. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Father Reveals What Kriti Sanon Told Him at Actor's Funeral

"Nobody knows what is being added and what is being deleted. How come somebody is operating his account? Is it the Police or somebody else? How is it that his Instagram account is being operated now?" Roopa Ganguly asked in the video.

Informing that she has screenshots as evidence, Roopa further said, "When I first heard this, I did not believe it. Then I saw some screenshots. I myself have taken some screenshots also. How is this possible? When will CBI investigation begin? Will it begin only after all the evidences have been destroyed?"

“If this is true then I must admit that it is quite unsettling as this implies evidence tampering. How long do we wait for transparency in this case? when will CBI intervene? #cbiforsushant,” tweeted the BJP MP tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

Watch the viral video of Roopa Ganguly here:

If this is true then I must admit that it is quite unsettling as this implies evidence tampering. How long do we wait for transparency in this case? when will CBI intervene?#cbiforsushant #roopaganguly @AmitShah @narendramodi pic.twitter.com/7afp5dhS3I — Roopa Ganguly (@RoopaSpeaks) June 25, 2020

On Thursday, Roopa had demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the late actor’s death. She expressed her demand in a series of tweets posted throughout Thursday. While she spoke about how positive Sushant was as a person, she suspected foul play in the ongoing investigation.

Roopa Ganguly even asked in her tweet: ‘Why did the forensic team arrive on 15th June leaving a lot of time which could lead to evidence tampering?’

Why did the forensic team arrive on 15th June leaving a lot of time which could lead to evidence tampering? #cbiforsushant #roopaganguly pic.twitter.com/FPuuleH9Hy — Roopa Ganguly (@RoopaSpeaks) June 26, 2020

Why are we, the citizen of India, not receiving enough information with clarity about the scene? Like , presence or absence of other’s finger prints on the cloth used or in the scene itself? All of that can change everything we know so far.#cbiforsushant #roopaganuguly pic.twitter.com/VTNjPAbgSq — Roopa Ganguly (@RoopaSpeaks) June 26, 2020

After Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise on June 14, his following on Instagram increased considerably, the actor gained over millions of followers on the photo-sharing app. Sushant Singh Rajput’s Instagram following reportedly went from being 9 million to 11.8 million and in the past few days.

The Bandra police have so far recorded the statements of 23 related and unrelated people in the case. Apart from the family members, these people include Sushant’s charted accountant, rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty, his friend and director Mukesh Chhabra, publicist Rohini Iyer, friends Mahesh Shetty and Siddharth Pitani, househelps, and representatives of the production houses. Even though the final postmortem report has ruled out the involvement of any foul play in the actor’s death, several well-wishers believe that the actor couldn’t have died by suicide.