Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has led to many asking for a CBI Probe. Now, a Delhi-based lawyer has also called for a probe by Central Bureau of Investigation into the death of the actor citing several lapses on part of the Mumbai Police. He called the need of the hour to restore people’s confidence in the judicial system. Ishkaran Singh Bhandari, a lawyer who leads ‘a people’s movement’ for justice, said that Sushant’s death should be treated as one of ‘mysterious death’ until facts are ascertained by CBI. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Reveals She Almost Did Film With Sushant Singh Rajput But Hrithik Roshan Sent Her Legal Notice

Speaking on Hindustan Times, he said that the word ‘suicide came in within minutes of his death and it became defining narrative on the entire media. He said, “The normal thing is to call it a mysterious death, investigate it and after you investigate it you may come to a conclusion that it’s a tragedy, it’s abetment to suicide, or it’s a foul murder. But how do you come to that conclusion in a few minutes? So that means you have a predetermined conclusion. That was something that started me off. After that the questions kept on piling up, the deeper I went into it.”

Revealing about his letter that he has written to Mumbai Police, he said that he mentioned about his 50 SIM cards. He said, “In the first letter, I said that there is source-based, not even source-based, name-based information that Sushant Singh Rajput changed his SIM cards 50 times. I wrote to them asking whether they had ceased all those SIM cards, the electronic evidence of all of them as well as the electronic evidence of people incidental and connected to him. That’s basic.”

“That’s an extraordinarily high number and that is why I wrote that this evidence must be sealed. If Mumbai Police investigate it, hopefully, they would have already done it. If they have not done it, then that is raising more and more questions.”

In the letter, he also asked them whether they had sealed the flat and conducted forensic search citing ‘reports in reliable mainstream media’. He said, “That is very surprising and a very glaring lapse of a procedure because we all know evidence can get contaminated. In fact, they say even the family pets should not be there in the room after there is an occurrence because even a pet can contaminate a scene, leave alone humans. So, why was that basic thing not done and I wrote a letter to them saying at the end of the day justice is about public confidence. Law and order is also about public confidence. Those statements are not coming and the judgments of the highest courts of this country, which is the Supreme Court, says that public confidence is an integral part of the justice delivery system and also where influential people are involved.”

He further spoke about people being summoned by Police and said, “So, anybody being questioned is by definition an influential person, is by definition a person with means and sources, is by definition a person close to all administrations. So, it has to go out of the local police to avoid any conflicts of interest and it has to a central agency. So, this has to go to CBI. In this case, there are lapses also. I am saying even without lapses, this was a case that should have gone to CBI. The Maharashtra government as a best practice will give it to a central agency. In case they do not, one may need to go to the court and because people demand satisfaction in this case and they must have the satisfaction that justice and transparent justice is being done.”