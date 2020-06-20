Actor Sushant Singh Rajput suicide has raised many questions and Mumbai police is doing its best to find out the truth. There have been reports that ‘professional rivalry’ might have been the reasons that pushed the actor Sushant Singh Rajput to take his own life. Now, the police have written a letter to the leading production house, Yash Raj Films (YRF), asking for a copy of the contract to learn the nature of the contract the Chhichhore actor had with the production house and how many films he was to make with them. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad Visits Late Actor’s Patna House to Meet Family

A senior police officer was quoted as saying by PTI, "Keeping in view the professional angle, police have started calling some prominent production houses for inquiry. As part of that, the police on Thursday sent a letter to Yash Raj Films, seeking details of all the contracts it had signed with the deceased actor. We have also asked for the copies of the contracts that Yash Raj Films had signed with the actor."

In the past five days since Rajput was found hanging at his Bandra home on Sunday, the police have already questioned around a dozen people, including his friends like Rhea Chakraborty and Mahesh Shetty, and casting director Mukesh Chhabra.

Bollywood circles claim that the popular and upcoming actor may have lapsed into depression after several of his film contracts allegedly got cancelled or he was abruptly dropped from these films.

Sushant was found hanging in his Bandra residence on Sunday morning by his domestic help. He was reportedly battling depression over the past few months and undergoing treatment.