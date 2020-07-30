Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case is getting darker day by the day. As both Mumbai Police and Bihar Police are involved in the matter, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy has written a second letter this time to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seeking a joint probe by CBI, NIA, and the Enforcement Directorate into Sushant’s death. Swamy shared a tweet which reads as, “Dr Subramanian @Swamy39 has written a second letter to the Prime Minister on the death of Sushant Singh Rajput urging it is now all the more important to have CBI inquiry in view of 2 States Govt involved & now the investigation is required by CBI, ED & NIA”. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty Case Update: Bihar Govt Backs Sushant Singh Rajput's Father in Supreme Court, to Oppose Transfer Petition Filed by Actor

Dr Subramanian @Swamy39 has written a second letter to the Prime Minister on the death of Sushant Singh Rajput urging it is now all the more important to have CBI inquiry in view of 2 States Govt involved & now investigation is required by CBI, ED & NIA pic.twitter.com/9c7RCywLyV — Jagdish Shetty (@jagdishshetty) July 30, 2020

Mentioning about the ED investigation, Swamy wrote, “In my latest letter I have requested the PM to direct the Enforcement Directorate and NIA be asked to investigate the circumstances leading to the mysterious death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Subsequently, we can have an SIT consisting of CBI and these two national agencies.” Actor Kangana Ranaut also replied to Swamy’s tweet and thanked him for taking the initiative.

Earlier, Subramanian Swamy had released a 26-point note to prove that it’s not a suicide but murder. In his tweet that is going viral, Swamy has made a list of 26 things that allegedly prove Sushant was murdered and he didn’t die by suicide as informed by the Mumbai Police.

Why I think Sushanth Singh Rajput was murdered pic.twitter.com/GROSgMYYwE — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) July 30, 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh has lodged an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty in Patna, accusing her of cheating and threatening his son, who allegedly committed suicide last month. The Bihar police have registered various IPC sections including 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 380 (theft in dwelling house), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 306 (abetment of suicide).