In the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case, Dharma Productions CEO, Apoorva Mehta, has recorded his statement with Mumbai Police. Today, he reached Amboli Police Station to record his statement in connection with the late actor’s death by suicide, as per India TV report. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Latest Update: Late Actor's Family Approaches Patna Police as They Are Not Convinced With Actor Having Depression

On Monday, Mumbai Police recorded the statement of director Mahesh Bhatt. According to the ABP Live report, Mahesh revealed he had not promised any film to the actor and had no discussions or intensions to cast him in Sadak 2. He was quoted as saying by DNA, “I have given always given a chance to new talents and never promoted nepotism. I met Sushant first in August 2018 and then in January 2020. We never had any conversation on signing him for my film.” Also Read - Swastika Mukherjee Opens up on Me Too Rumours Against Sushant Singh Rajput, Says 'Never Saw Sanjana Sanghi Feeling Uncomfortable'

News agency ANI also reported that this week filmmaker and Dharma Productions head Karan Johar will also be summoned by the police. Sharing a tweet quoting Mumbai Police, news agency wrote, “Filmmaker Karan Johar’s (in file photo) statement will be recorded this week in the Sushant Singh Rajput case: Mumbai Police”. Earlier it was reported that Apoorva Mehta, the CEO of Dharma Productions has also received a summon from the Mumbai police. (sic)” Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput’s Former GF Ankita Lokhande Steps Out of House, Distributes Chocolates to Needy People

In Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case, Mumbai Police have recorded the statement of 40 people including film critic Rajeev Masand, director-producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and filmmaker Aditya Chopra have been recorded in the investigation so far. Among others whose statements were recorded in the case at Bandra police station are Rajput’s cook Neeraj Singh, domestic help Keshav Bachner, manager Deepesh Sawant, creative manager Siddharth Ramnathmurti Pithani, sisters Neetu and Meetu Singh, actor Mahesh Shetty, casting director Mukesh Chhabra, business manager Shruti Modi, PR manager Ankita Tehlani, actor Rhea Chakraborty, two former employees of Yash Raj Films among others.