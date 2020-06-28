Actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his Bandra residence on June 14. The police are investigating the case and so far at least 27 people have been interrogated in connection with the suicide case. Now, speaking to news agency ANI, DCP Abhishek Trimukhe said that the actor’s cause of death was due to asphyxia and urged his fans to keep patience. He also revealed that the forensic team will conduct the analysis of the rest of the samples. Also Read - Jacqueline Fernandez Shares Sushant Singh Rajput's Last Film 'Dil Bechara' Poster, Says 'He Never Hesitated to Help Me'

ANI tweeted, "Bandra police have recorded statements of 27 people so far in the #SushantSinghRajput's death case. We've got his detailed post-mortem report & doctors have clearly mentioned asphyxia due to hanging as cause of his death: Abhishek Trimukhe, Dy Commissioner of Police (DCP). #Mumbai." (sic)

In the video, DCP says, “In Sushant Singh Rajput’s case, the Bandra police have recorded statements of 27 people. We have received the detailed post-mortem report which was conducted by a team of 5 doctors. The actors’ cause of death has been clearly stated by the doctors as asphyxia due to hanging. The rest of the samples collected have been sent for analysis. We have requested the forensic team to conduct the analysis on a priority basis.”

“The police is probing every angle in the case. If something comes forward, the police will definitely inform the media and the public. There are many theories being floated on social media about this case, but be assured that the Mumbai Police is handling this sensitive case in the most professional manner. Have faith in the system as the police will uncover the truth”, he added.

As per the police sources, Sushant’s last co-star Sanjana Sanghi is likely to be summoned on Monday. The police will record her statement to find out if Sushant’s behaviour on the sets of the film was erratic and whether she knows of mental trauma the actor was going through.

Sushant’s last film Dil Bechara is all set to release on Disney + Hotstar on July 24.