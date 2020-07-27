In Sushant Singh Rajput case, Mumbai Police on Monday received the viscera report and has ruled out any foul play in his suicide case. As per the report by Zee News, the stomach wash and nail sample report is yet to be received by the Police. The forensic report of the nail sample will reveal if there was any kind of struggle mark. Also Read - Ajit Pawar's Son Parth Pawar Writes to Anil Deshmukh Demanding CBI Probe in Sushant Singh Rajput Case

On July 13, Mumbai Police officials had met the forensic team members for inquiry, after which they have moved to the final stage of the investigation. Five members of the forensic team met the police, who are investigating the case, and the cops did not find anything sensational in the actor’s death case. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Case Update: Mahesh Bhatt Reaches Santacruz Police Station to Record His Statement

So far, around 37 people have been summoned for questioning in Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case. As per the latest reports by News 18, Karan Johar is also expected to receive summon from Mumbai Police next week after Dharma Productions CEO, Apoorva Mehta received the summon. Today, Mahesh Bhatt was spotted at Santacruz Police Station to record his statement in connection with the case.

Actor Kangana Ranaut has also received the summon from Mumbai Police. On June 14, Sushant was found hanging at his Bandra residence by his domestic help. Post mortem report stated that the actor had committed suicide, though Mumbai Police is carrying on investigation into his death. Several celebrities, politicians and fans of the actor have demanded a CBI probe into the death. Sushant’s demise sparked off discussions around several things including nepotism to the ruthless favouritism that Bollywood power camps allegedly engage in.