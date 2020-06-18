After Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, NCP leader Jitendra Awhad has demanded a detailed inquiry in the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case. The Maharashtra minister talked about the allegations against people in the industry ganging up against Sushant and not allowing him to work in films. In his posts on Twitter, Awhad said that if these reports are true then what happened with Sushant is scary and no artiste should go through the same in the industry. He added that if the late actor was ‘forcibly removed’ from the films, the truth should come out in the public. Also Read - Kangana Ranaut Lashes Out at Mukesh Bhatt For Saying Sushant Singh Rajput Was Going The 'Parveen Babi Way'

His first tweet read, “In my personal capacity, I think that a detailed inquiry should be done in the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case. We have lost an upcoming talented actor who came from Patna to make a place for himself in Bollywood.” (sic). Also Read - 'Your Twinkling Eyes Taught The World How to Dream'! Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Pens a Heartfelt Open Letter

Awhad also posted, “Were his movies stopped? Were his movies banned? Was he forcibly removed from certain movies? Many such questions are doing rounds and leading to suspicion. The truth should be in the public domain.” (sic) Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Friend And ex-manager Rohini Iyer’s Message For All: If You Want to Talk About Him, Celebrate His life And Brilliance

In my personal capacity I think that a detailed enquiry should be done in #SushantSinghRajput suicide case.

We have lost a upcoming talented actor who came from Patna to make place for himself in #Bollywood

The cartel story is scary and no newcomer should go thru such torture — Dr.Jitendra Awhad (@Awhadspeaks) June 17, 2020

I m personally meeting home minister @AnilDeshmukhNCP and demanding a enquiry and the truth should b in public domain

We’re his movies stopped ?

We’re his movies banned?

Was he forcibly removed from certain movies ?

Many such questions are doing rounds and leading to suspicion — Dr.Jitendra Awhad (@Awhadspeaks) June 17, 2020

Awhad is soon expected to meet Anil Deshmukh in the same matter. The home minister of the state has already ordered a detailed inquiry in the case and the police are probing the case from every angle including professional rivalry. On Wednesday, Sushant’s close friend and the director of his last film – Mukesh Chhabra was also questioned in the case. Another complaint in the case has been filed in the Patna High Court against Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ekta Kapoor and Salman Khan by advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha alleging that these big directors and actors took away work from the late actor.

Sushant died by suicide on June 14, Sunday, by hanging himself to a ceiling fan. He was 34.