Mumbai Police has been investigating Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case and in a fresh update, the police had taken the CCTV footage of Sushant's building. However, no CCTV cameras were installed in the late actor's house. Sharing the details of the case, DCP Abhishek Trimukhe stated that no cameras were installed in the actor's house. "Police have taken in custody CCTV recordings of the building where Sushant Singh Rajput was staying. No CCTVs were installed at his house. Forensic report awaited: Abhishek Trimukhe DCP (Zone IX), Mumbai Police," stated a post by ANI.

Furthermore, the police are also waiting for forensic reports.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police has interrogated more than 30 people related to Sushant including friends, family, cook.

On Monday, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali was summoned by the Police for questioning in the inquiry. Bhansali’s statement was recorded over three hours at Bandra Police Station, during which time the filmmaker was accompanied by his lawyer. The report added that Bhansali has revealed to the police that he had offered four films to Sushant including Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat, who backed out from three projects citing unavailability of dates. The three films eventually turned out to be blockbusters. The filmmaker added that he had offered the fourth film to Sushant but that did not work out.

Till 2015, Sushant Singh Rajput was under a contract with Yash Raj Films (YRF) with whom he had done films like Shuddh Desi Romance and Detective Byomkesh Bakshy. The actor had signed a three-film deal with the production house. The third film he was signed for was Shekhar Kapur’s directorial Paani, which got shelved.

There are reports that filmmaker Shekhar Kapur be called in soon to record his statement for the same.

For the uninitiated, Sushant Singh dies of suicide at his Bandra home on June 14. According to Mumbai police sources, the actor was reportedly suffering from depression as the cops have found medical papers and anti-depressant pills from his house. However, his fans and family think it was a murder.