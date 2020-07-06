Actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide on June 14 and the investigation is underway. Now, Bandra Police has summoned filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali and they will be recording his statement today. The filmmaker was spotted at the Bandra Police station where he will be questioned regarding the films he had offered to the late actor, which did not materialise. Also Read - Ahead of Sushant Singh Rajput's Last Film Dil Bechara Trailer Release, Netizens Trend #DilBecharaTrailer

Bhansali arrived at the police station at around 12.30 pm and was accompanied by his lawyer and a few of his staffers. As per the sources, Sushant was under the contract with another major production house when he was offered a film by Bhansali, so he could not work with him. The sources also claimed that the film later turned out to be a blockbuster. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Suicide Case: Sooraj Pancholi's Mother Zarina Wahab Breaks Silence

Police are investigating all the possible angles into the suicide case and has so far summoned over 29 people and have recorded their statements.

Police have also sent the green cloth for chemical and forensic analysis at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in suburban Kalina. A police source was quoted as saying by the news agency, “Besides viscera from the actor’s body, the police also sent the gown for chemical and forensic analysis at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in suburban Kalina. It will take at least three more days to get the final forensic report. To ascertain the exact cause of death, forensic experts will check the pattern of ligature marks around the actor’s neck and also determine the strength of the gown with the help of ‘tensile strength’ analysis.”

