Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Case Update: Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali recorded his statement in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case. Reportedly, he approached Sushant for Goliyon Ki Raas Leela: Ram Leela but the actor was busy and had a contract with another production house and Bhansali needed his full attention. As per Times of India, a police officer revealed that Bhansali denied dropping Sushant from any of his films but the actor was busy and rejected the offer, post which the filmmaker never asked him again. Also Read - AR Rahman Teases With Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara Playlist And Fans Can't Keep Calm!

As per the latest reports, the filmmaker was interrogated for nearly two hours and he was asked 20 questions by Bandra Police, set by the investigation team. A source had told Mumbai Mirror, “The statement of Bhansali centered around his (Bhansali’s) conversation with Rajput after the film/s fell through because of the earlier contractual conditions.” Also Read - After Sushant Singh Rajput, Irrfan Khan's Instagram Account Gets Memoralised

Meanwhile, police have summoned over 30 people in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case including Ankita Lokhande, Rhea Chakraborty, Mahesh Shetty, Sandip Ssingh, family members, co-star, Sanjana Sanghi, director Mukesh Chhabra and his manager.

The police had also sent the green cloth for chemical and forensic analysis at FSL. A police source told a news agency, “Besides viscera from the actor’s body, the police also sent the gown for chemical and forensic analysis at the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in suburban Kalina. It will take at least three more days to get the final forensic report. To ascertain the exact cause of death, forensic experts will check the pattern of ligature marks around the actor’s neck and also determine the strength of the gown with the help of ‘tensile strength’ analysis.”

As per the reports, Shekhar Kapoor will be the next to be summoned and his statement will be a crucial one. The filmmaker was to direct Sushant in Paani but things never worked out.