Actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide on June 14 and the investigation is underway. Now, Bandra Police has received a statement from filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, who had signed Sushant Singh Rajput for his film Paani, which was shelved in 2015 after Yah Raj Films backed out as the producers. Also Read - Twitter War: Kangana Ranaut Reacts to Pooja Bhatt’s Proof Video, Says ‘Outsiders to be Treated Better’

The Bandra police summoned Shekhar Kapur in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case. As the filmmaker is not present in Mumbai, he has sent his statement to Bandra Police via an email. According to a report in Mid-day, Shekhar Kapur is out of town, he has submitted his detailed statement on mail. Confirming the same, a senior IPS officer told the portal, “We have summoned Kapur to come and record his statement based on the tweet he shared a day after the actor’s suicide. He had sent some details via email which we are considering but we need more clarity on it. His detailed statement will be recorded soon once he comes back to the city.” Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dil Bechara co-star Sanjana Sanghi Shares BTS Pics From First Day of Shoot With Him

The investigating officer did not reveal much about the information shared by Shekhar Kapur, but he revealed that they will consider it for the investigation. Also Read - Twitter War: Pooja Bhatt Shares Old Video of Kangana Ranaut Thanking Mahesh Bhatt, Says ‘Guess Videos Lie Too’

A day after Sushant’s death, Shekhar Kapur had tweeted that he knew people behind the actor’s suicide and therefore the Maharashtra government had ordered an inquiry. “I knew the pain you were going through. I knew the story of the people that let you down so bad that you would weep on my shoulder. I wish I was around the last 6 months. I wish you had reached out to me. What happened to you was their Karma. Not yours. #SushantSinghRajput”, Shekhar tweeted.

Meanwhile, the senior IPS officer confirmed that they will be recording actor Kangana Ranaut’s statement for further investigation as she claimed in a video that Bollywood is based on nepotism. Kangana is currently at her hometown Manali and will be called soon to record the statement.

The portal also reported that Mumbai police submitted Sushant Singh Rajput’s electronic gadgets to Kalina Forensic Lab for further investigation. The toxicology report from the forensic lab is also awaited.