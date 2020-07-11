Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case update: The Mumbai Police interrogated Bollywood’s top talent manager, Reshma Shetty in connection with the case. As per the sources, she was questioned for over four to five hours. Shetty has worked with Sushant and is responsible for major endorsements bagged by the actor. In 2018, the two parted ways and since then, she is handling Akshay Kumar’s Work. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Shweta Singh Kirti Remembers Her Baby Brother, Shares a Beautiful Video Tribute -WATCH

Apart from Akshay, she has worked with Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt among other A-listers of Bollywood. She is also the brainchild behind Salman Khan's Being Human Campaign and she has also helped the actor bag multi-crore deals such as Bigg Boss.

Meanwhile, Police has recorded statement of over 35 people in connection to Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide case. The people who have been questioned are family members, co-workers, friends, directors who he has worked in the industry. Some of the names include Ankita Lokhande, Rhea Chakraborty, Mahesh Shetty, Sanjay Leela Bhansali among others.

Meanwhile, Shekhar Kapur has emailed his statement to Mumbai Police. Confirming the same, IPS officer told Mid-day, “We have summoned Kapur to come and record his statement based on the tweet he shared a day after the actor’s suicide. He had sent some details via email which we are considering but we need more clarity on it. His detailed statement will be recorded soon once he comes back to the city.”

Also, former Union Cabinet Minister Subramanian Swamy has appointed a Lawyer and do his investigation in case and to find out if it is fit for CBI inquiry.

The actor committed suicide by hanging himself on June 14 at his Bandra residence.