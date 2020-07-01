Sushant Singh Rajput’s family and close friends were in doubt that the actor’s death is not because of suicide and pointed towards suspected foul play. The post-mortem report of the late actor revealed that he died on June 14 due to asphyxia, suffocation, because of hanging. There were no struggle marks or external injuries on the actor’s body. His nails were also clean and the death happened due to suicide and no other foul play. Sushant Singh Rajput’s viscera were preserved and sent for chemical analysis. Also Read - It Was Just a Dream! When Sushant Singh Rajput Was Asked What Would he Like God To Say at Heaven's Gate

On Tuesday evening, Sushant Singh Rajput’s viscera reports came and as per a report in Zee News, the report was found negative for any kind of suspicious chemicals or poison. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Family Alleges Shekhar Suman And Sandip Ssingh Using Actor's Death For 'Political Agenda'

There were a lot of unanswered questions about Sushant’s death before his postmortem. However, many of these questions have been answered by the postmortem report and viscera report which has found no foul play. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Actor's Brother-in-Law Announces 'Nepometer' to Fight Nepotism in Bollywood

Sushant was found hanging in his bedroom in the Mount Blanc building off Carter Road, Bandra. Till now, approx. 30 people have been interrogated in the Sushant’s suicide case. The statements of father and three sisters; Siddharth Pithani, his friend and creative content manager; Keshav, the cook; Mohd Shaikh, the keysmith; Shakeel Hussain, the brother of keysmith; Uday Singh Gauri, business manager; Radhika Nihalani, PR manager; Kushal Zaveri, the director of Sushant’s first serial who later became his manager; Rhea Chakraborty, Sanjana Sanghi, Shanoo Sharma, Mukesh Chhabra have been recorded.

There are reports that the police is trying to dig out information from 2007 to 2020 which covers his personal and professional life.