A case has been registered against eight members of the film industry, including Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Salman Khan, and Ekta Kapoor in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case in a court in Muzaffarpur, Bihar. In the complaint, advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha has alleged that the Sushant was removed from around seven films and some of his films were not even released. He even stated that such a situation was created which forced him to take the drastic step. The case is filed under sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 109 (punishment of abetment if the act abetted is committed in consequence and where no express provision is made for its punishment), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of IPC.

Producer and filmmaker Ekta Kapoor was the one who launched late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. He made his TV debut with Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil (produced by Balaji Films) in 2008. In 2009, he rose to fame with an award-winning performance in Zee TV's popular soap opera Pavitra Rishta (produced by Balaji Films).

Ekta Kapoor quickly took to Instagram to give a response to the allegations and said that she was beyond upset with the conspiracy theories which had no basis in truth. She wrote, "Thanku for the case for not casting sushi….when Actually I LAUNCHED HIM. I'm beyond upset at how convoluted theories can b! Pls@let family n frns mourn in peace! Truth shall@prevail. CANNOT BELIEVE THIS!!"

Sushant was seen in films like Kai Po Che, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, PK, Sonchiriya, Chhichhore, Shudh Desi Romance among others. He made his digital debut with Netflix original Drive and his last film Dil Bechara will be releasing on Disney+Hotstar.

Mumbai police have recorded the statement of the actor’s father, sisters, Ankita Lokhande, his best friend Mahesh Shetty. Sushant’s father has revealed that he wasn’t aware of his son’s depression. The police officials will be speaking to Rajput’s manager, Siddharth Pathani, to understand if professional rivalry has pushed the actor to take the extreme step.