Sushant Singh Rajput's death by suicide on June 14 has sparked debates around favoritism, nepotism and bullying in Bollywood and therefore several Bollywood biggies have been questioned by the Mumbai Police in connection with the death case. After Mahesh Bhatt, the Mumbai Police will question filmmaker Karan Johar this week in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

ANI shared on Twitter quoting Mumbai police, "Filmmaker Karan Johar's (in file photo) statement will be recorded this week in the Sushant Singh Rajput case: Mumbai Police". Earlier it was reported that Apoorva Mehta, the CEO of Dharma Productions has also received a summon from the Mumbai police.

Since Sushant’s death, Karan had been attacked by trolls massively over the nepotism issue. The filmmaker had penned a long note on the late actor on social media wherein he mentioned that he ‘blames himself’ for not being in touch with Sushant in the past few months. “I blame myself for not being in touch with you for the past year….. I have felt at times like you may have needed people to share your life with…but somehow I never followed up on that feeling…will never make that mistake again…we live in very energetic and noisy but still very isolated times …some of us succumb to these silences and go within…we need to not just make relationships but also constantly nurture them….Sushants unfortunate demise has been a huge wake up call to me …to my level of compassion and to my ability to foster and protect my equations…..I hope this resonates with all of you as well….will miss your infectious smile and your bear hug ….💔💔💔”, he wrote.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar’s manager has also been called by the police for further investigation in the case.

According to the police, statements of 40 people, including film critic Rajeev Masand, director-producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and filmmaker Aditya Chopra have been recorded in the investigation so far. Among others whose statements were recorded in the case at Bandra police station are Rajput’s cook Neeraj Singh, domestic help Keshav Bachner, manager Deepesh Sawant, creative manager Siddharth Ramnathmurti Pithani, sisters Neetu and Meetu Singh.

Notably, television actor Mahesh Shetty, casting director Mukesh Chhabra, business manager Shruti Modi, PR manager Ankita Tehlani, actor Rhea Chakraborty, two former employees of Yash Raj Films have also recorded their statement.

The Mumbai Police had recently said the statements of three psychiatrists and one psychotherapist have been recorded in connection with the suicide investigation.