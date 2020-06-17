Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden death due to suicide has shaken the nation and since then, there are debates on nepotism in Bollywood and mental illness on social media platforms. Many filmmakers are being blamed persistently on social media for bullying the late actor which drove him to take his own life. Let us tell you that Sushant was not short of films. Renowned writer and director Rumi Jaffery, who had roped in Sushant Singh Rajput and his girlfriend and actor Rhea Chakraborty for a film, revealed he had enough money and was not short of work. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Case: Advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha Files Case Against Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Ekta Kapoor And Others

Rumi Jaffery was very disturbed by reports that Sushant had no work. "I was disturbed by some news channels insinuating that he had no work and was depressed because of that. He was doing my film. A lot of people, who knew that he was visiting my house often, also wanted to work with him, but he had refused even though he was being paid a lot of money. He had enough money and was not short of it at all. Actors get money today for appearances etc., too apart from doing films," Rumi told Deccan Chronicle.

The filmmaker further revealed Sushant's upcoming video meeting with Lahore filmmaker Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan. He said, "Sushant Singh Rajput had also heard an idea from Lahore filmmaker Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan, who had earlier planned Chanda Mama Door Ke with him, and was planning to listen to a script over a video meeting this week."

In conversation with ABP News, Rumi Jaffery told the portal how the lockdown was making Sushant Singh Rajput uneasy. He was quoted saying, “After the relaxation in lockdown, Sushant advised me to make another film on small scale. The talented actor told me that we should start a new film with a unit of 20-25 members, keeping in mind the lockdown guidelines. I was thinking of working on a new script after Sushant’s advice.”

The God Tusi Great Ho director confirmed that Sushant was going through depression from past six months and wanted to quit acting and take up farming. “Sushant, who was battling depression for the past six months, told me that he didn’t wish to work in films. He wanted to quit acting. The ‘Raabta’ actor didn’t reveal the reason despite my constant questions. He often used to say that he wanted to do farming. Sometimes, he said, ‘I want to plant one lakh tree across the country and invent new things like a scientist’. He wished to invent something like a scientist,” Jaffery added.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, Sunday. He was found hanging to his fan at the Bandra home in Mumbai. His servant was the first one to inform the police.

Rumi Jaffery has recently completed the shoot of the Amitabh Bachchan-Emraan Hashmi starrer Chehre in May.