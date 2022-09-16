Mumbai: Aamir Khan’s brother Faisal Khan claims Sushant Singh Rajput was ‘murdered.’ In a startling interview recently, the former actor mentioned that he knows the truth of Sushant’s death ‘will never come out.’ Faisal said even with so many agencies investigating the actor’s death case, the truth stays hidden.Also Read - Swara Bhasker Compares Bollywood's Failure With 'Pappufication of Rahul Gandhi', Mentions Sushant Singh Rajput

SUSHANT SINGH RAJPUT WAS MURDERED: MELA ACTOR FAISAL KHAN

Faisal was speaking in a video interview with Navbharat Times when he made the contentious statements about SSR's death. The actor, known for his role in Mela (2000), told the daily, "I know that he has been murdered. When the case will open or not, only time will tell. There are many agencies (CBI, ED, NCB) involved. The investigation is going on. Sometimes the truth doesn't even come out. I pray that the truth comes out so that everyone knows."

In June 2020, Sushant was found dead at his apartment in Bandra. While the Mumbai Police registered a suicide case, the actor's father lodged a separate complaint at the Patna Police Station, alleging abetment to suicide, naming his then-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and six others. The government intervened and the case eventually went to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The central agency is still probing the case but nothing concrete has come out from the investigation yet. The actor's family, friends, fans and well-wishers continue to fight for justice.

AAMIR KHAN IMPRISONED ME, ALLEGES HIS BROTHER FAISAL KHAN

Meanwhile, Faisal also made fresh allegations against his brother, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan. In the same interview, he said Aamir had ‘imprisoned’ him, suspecting him to be mentally ill and it was only after a legal battle that he got his rights back. Faisal said, “I was going through that phase with my family, and then one day, Aamir called to say that he wanted my signatory rights because I am mad and can’t take care of myself. So I was told to declare before a judge that I am incapable of taking care of myself. I couldn’t understand why. So that’s when I decided to leave home.”

