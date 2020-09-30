Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case Latest News: Bombay High Court on Tuesday has reserved the order in the bail pleas of Bollywood actor Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty in a drugs case filed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) relates to Sushant Singh Rajput death. Opposing the bail applications, the NCB said that the siblings are active members of a drug syndicate connected with high-society personalities and drug suppliers, besides her involvement in procuring and financing the drugs, which was revealed in her statement recorded by the NCB. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Actor's Viscera Report States 'No Trace of Poison', Confirms Maha HM

Anil Singh, who appeared for the NCB, opposed the bail applications of Rhea, Showik and other drug peddlers and said that section 27 A is applicable as the accused were involved in the trafficking and financing of drugs. He also said that this was worse than murder or culpable homicide. He was quoted saying, “People who are supposed to be role models feel that there is nothing wrong in consuming drugs. We will go into the depth of the matter to put an end to this drug abuse”. Also Read - Drug Nexus Case: Bombay High Court Reserves Its Order On Bail Plea of Rhea Chakraborty, Showik

On the other hand, Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer Satish Maneshinde submitted before court, “Rhea was not handling Sushant’s account. He had an accountant. The question of financing Sushant’s drug procurement does not arise. He was the only consumer in this case. The NCB has no evidence about anyone else consuming it. There is nothing to say that Rhea financed any illicit drug purchase. If Sushant had been alive today, he would have been booked under section 20 of the NDPS Act. He then would have claimed immunity of rehabilitation and got away with very less punishment. Then how can Rhea and Showik be punished under section 27A?” Also Read - NCB Opposes Bail Plea of Rhea Chakraborty, Says 'Case Is Not Related to Sushant Singh Rajput, It is About Drug Syndicate'

While hearing the bail pleas, the Bombay High Court observed, “Harbouring is applicable only when a person is involved in the drug trade. If a person is a drug addict and just consumes it, then it will not amount to harbouring under section 27A.”

However, the court added that these were just preliminary observations.

Meanwhile, SSR’s forensic report submitted by AIIMS says ‘no poison found’. A team of doctors met CBI on Tuesday and submitted the report to them. But, CBI has not ruled out any aspect of the case till now.