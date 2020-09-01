Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case is being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Actor’s friend Siddharth Pithani in his statement to CBI revealed that Dil Bechara actor was very tense after he came to know about Disha Salian’s death and even fell ill. His statement was accessed by Republic TV which reads, “When Sushant got to know about Disha’s death, he became unwell, after which he spoke to Uday, manager of a company called Cornerstone. This company sent Disha as Sushant’s celebrity manager when Shruti Modi had an injury. Sushant had become very tense after the news of Disha’s suicide on the 9th of June. Because of this tension, he asked me to sleep in his bedroom. He kept asking me for every single information about Disha’s death, I gave him every information.” Also Read - 'Jovial, Full of Life'! Sushant Singh Rajput Met Travel Influencer During His Trip to Europe, Quashes Depression Theory

Earlier, in an interview with Zoom TV, he had said, "His sister was there to take of him that time. She fed him, gave him water. His sister came over the day Rhea left. The following day this incident happened, and that affected him so much. He fainted also. His sister and me were in the same room. We all saw how badly it affected him."

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty's parents were interrogated today by the CBI. On Monday, Reah was questioned by the CBI's Special Investigation Team for nine hours. The source said that when the questions about the medical treatment and medicines were asked, Rhea was "evasive". She was also not "comfortable" when asked about the problems of Sushant and why she was talking about drugs in her chats, according to the source. The CBI team also grilled her about the financial transactions and plans of investments. The CBI team was not satisfied with Rhea's responses and plans to summon her again.