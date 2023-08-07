Home

Sushant Singh Rajput’s AI-Imagined Video on ‘Chaar Kadam’ Makes Netizens Believe SSR is Back, Check Reactions

Sushant Singh Rajput's fans get emotional after seeing his AI-imagined video on the internet. Netizens wish if he could come back. Here are a few reactions!

Is Sushant Singh Rajput Back AI-Imagined Video of SSR on 'Chaar Kadam' Makes Fans Emotional

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput died in 2020 on June 14. While not just his family but his fan clubs too miss him every day. It’s been three years since SSR’s demise and his fans never miss a chance to trend Sushant’s name on Twitter for all the right reasons and ask for justice. SSR’s fans have unique ways of remembering him. Some share snippets from his films and a few make videos of his Instagram posts.

In the world of Artificial Intelligence, artists across the world are making waves on the internet by sharing videos and images made by AI. Recently, an AI artist shared a video featuring Sushant Singh Rajput’s doppelganger, who looks quite similar to Sushant. The artist took help from AI to create an almost identical replica of his facial features and hair. The video made everyone emotional as it looks absolutely real. The video received positive reactions from all social media users. A guy wrote, “Apko dekhkar Aaisa lakta hai ke hamare sushat sir wapas Aa gaya 😀😍Miss you sushant sir”. Another user said, “Bhai sushant sir ke fan unhe jaane nhi dege💖💖💖💖💖🥰🥰🥰”.

Watch the viral videos of AI-Imagined Sushant Singh Rajput here

Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14, 2020, during the coronavirus pandemic. The actor was found dead at his apartment in the Bandra area of Mumbai. After a lot of theories circulated on social media behind his death, and a huge online campaign led by his fans, the CBI took charge of the case.

Dial-up, speak and share if you are struggling with any mental issues. Remember, you are not alone!

MITRAM FOUNDATION ( Bengaluru ) – 080-25722573

COOJ Mental Health Foundation (GOA): 0832-2252525

SANJIVINI ( DELHI ) – Centre 1 (Jangpura): 011-24311918 , 011-24318883 , 011-43001456, Centre 2 (Qutub Institutional Area) : 011- 40769002 , 011-41092787

VANDRAVELA FOUNDATION (Gujarat) – 18602662345

Disclaimer: These numbers have been aggregated from publicly available sources and their veracity is not attributed to India.com.

