Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's ashes were immersed in Ganga at his hometown Patna on Thursday. Sushant died at the age of 34 on June 14 due to suicide. The late actor's father KK Singh and elder sister Shweta Singh Kirti can be seen bidding him a final emotional and tearful adieu. Other rituals that are left will be done by the family in Patna. A picture of the family in a boat immersing ashes has gone viral.

Sushant's sister Shweta informed his fans that his asthi visarjan will be done in Patna on Thursday. In her Facebook post, Shweta wrote, "Reached my Patna's home safely yesterday. Thanks to everyone who was praying and who helped in the process. It was hassle free. Today, we will be doing Asthi Visarjan (Ashes Immersion) for Bhai. I, again, want to ask all to pray for him and send him off with all the fond memories and unconditional love in your hearts. Let's celebrate his life and give him a very loving and happy farewell. #Sushantsinghrajput (sic)."

Sushant’s final rites were performed at the Pawan Hans crematorium on Monday in Mumbai in the presence of his family members and friends from the industry.

Sushant’s sister also shared an open letter on Facebook apologising for all the pain her brother had to go through. She wrote that one shall always choose love and compassion over every other feeling and remember Sushant by being kind to others.

His family and friends are being questioned by the police in his suicide case.