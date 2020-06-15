The death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput has left a void in our hearts that will be difficult to fill in the upcoming times. It has left all of us in shock and speechless. The 32-year-old actor has been cremated at Mumbai’s Pawan Hans crematorium by his father and two sisters. His family had come down from Patna and Chandigarh. Apart from the family members, celebrities such as Vivek Oberoi, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Kriti Sanon, Ranvir Shorey, Rajkummar Rao, Rhea Chakraborty among others also attended the funeral. There are reports that the actor’s ashes will be taken back to Patna ‘his hometown’, and will be immersed in the Ganges. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Idolised MS Dhoni Even Before The Biopic: Arun Pandey

Sushant Singh Rajput’s mother also died in Patna in 2002 and it seems like the family will do immersion there. According to a Bollywood life report, the actor came from Purnea in Bihar and his paternal family hailed from Patna. In 2019, Sushant had visited his hometown for a mundan to fulfill a mannat by his mother at the Manasa Devi Temple. Also Read - Forensics Team Arrives at Sushant Singh Rajput's Bandra Residence

The Kedarnath actor’s family had stated that he was not a person to commit suicide. They alleged that the Bollywood actor was rather murdered, and demanded an investigation into the death. Therefore, a team of forensic experts reached the actor’s Bandra residence on Monday. Also Read - They Told Him he is Worthless: Kangana Ranaut Speaks up on Sushant Singh Rajput's Films Being Unacknowledged- WATCH

Sushant was not only a great actor but also obsessed with science and astrophysics. He was the winner of Physics Olympiad.

He was seen Drive, Chhichhore, Kedarnath, Rabta to name a few.

May his soul rest in peace!