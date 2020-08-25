Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case Latest News: The late actor’s autopsy report has been discussed by the CBI and forensic teams in Mumbai and Delhi as the postmortem report of Sushant Singh Rajput did not even mention the time of his death. The report suggests there was a 12-hour delay in autopsy at Mumbai’s Cooper Hospital where the body was taken. Reaction on the same, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy tweeted about Sushant Singh Rajput’s delayed autopsy that took place on the night of June 14. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput’s Family Lawyer: Rhea Chakraborty is Playing Double Game, Didn't Even Offer Condolences to Family

Subramanian Swamy alleged that the killers have deliberately forcibly delayed the autopsy so that the poison in Sushant's stomach dissolves. He tweeted, "Now the diabolical mentality of the killers and their reach is being slowly revealed: autopsy was deliberately forcibly delayed so that the poisons in SSR's stomach dissolves beyond recognition by the digestive fluids in the stomach. Time to nail those who are responsible".

Now the diabolical mentality of the killers and their reach is being slowly revealed: autopsy was deliberately forcibly delayed so that the poisons in SSR's stomach dissolves beyond recognition by the digestive fluids in the stomach . Time to nail those who are responsible
— Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) August 25, 2020

Subramanian Swamy who has been at the forefront of demanding a CBI probe in the SSR death case also tweeted about Rhea Chakraborty. “If Rhea Chakravarty keeps giving evidence which contradicts her conversation with Mahesh Bhatt then CBI will have no alternative but to arrest her and subject her to custodial interrogation to get at the truth”, he wrote.

A few days ago, Swamy had raised a question on Sushant Singh Rajput’s viscera report that why Cooper Hospital’s doctors didn’t send Forensic report. “Why has the viscera report asked by Cooper Hospital doctors to Forensic not yet sent—on whether SSR was poisoned first before doing a sham hanging?”, he tweeted.

He even said it will be worthwhile for the CBI to grill the doctors of Dr. R.C. Cooper Muncipal Hospital who did Sushant’s autopsy.