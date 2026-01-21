Sushant Singh Rajput’s Birth Anniversary: When the late actor spoke about his deep connection with MS Dhoni

June 14, 2020, remains a deeply emotional date for millions of cinema lovers. Bollywood lost Sushant Singh Rajput far too soon, leaving behind an irreplaceable void. Yet, even years after his passing, Sushant continues to live on through his films, interviews and the quiet wisdom he often shared. On his 40th birth anniversary, amid the ongoing nostalgia-driven 2016 trend, it feels only right to revisit a special moment from his career—when he was preparing for M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, a film that changed everything for him.

When Sushant became Dhoni on set

Back in 2016, just days before the release of M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Sushant spoke to the Indian Express about his journey into the life of India’s most celebrated cricketer. After months of intense training, both physical and mental, the actor revealed how deeply the role had consumed him.

Recalling the first day of shooting, Sushant had said, “On the first day of the shoot, there was less pretending as I had changed. In my head, when I was shooting for it, I was Dhoni.” His words reflected the seriousness and honesty he brought to every character, especially one as iconic as MS Dhoni.

What Sushant and Dhoni had in common

In the same interview, Sushant spoke about a shared mindset between him and Dhoni that helped him connect with the role. “Both Dhoni and me, we are so interested in what we are doing right now that we don’t sit and think about the future,” he said.

He explained how being fully present in the moment shaped their approach to life and work. “This thing commands your attention because you love it so much. Your experience is not distorted by your fear or desire to attain something.” It was a rare insight into Sushant’s philosophy—one rooted in passion, curiosity and complete immersion.

A turning point in his career

Also starring Disha Patani, Kiara Advani and Anupam Kher, M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story became a defining chapter in Sushant’s career. The film was both a commercial success and a critical triumph, earning him widespread praise and several awards.

What made the achievement even more special was MS Dhoni’s own reaction. The former Indian captain applauded Sushant for capturing not just his batting style or mannerisms, but the emotional core of his journey.

A legacy that still shines

Sushant Singh Rajput was more than just a talented actor, he was a thinker, a dreamer and a relentless learner. Though he may no longer be with us, his words, his work and his spirit continue to inspire. On his 40th birth anniversary, fans remember not just the star he was, but the depth and sincerity he brought to everything he did.