It has been six months since Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. On Monday, his brother-in-law Vishal Kirti feels we should not be impatient about why the investigating agencies have not yet reached a conclusion in the probe of his death. “Sushant never stopped learning and growing despite the challenges he was facing in his life and neither should you. The investigative agencies are doing their jobs and we should focus on doing honorable things to commemorate Sushant,” Vishal Kirti tweeted. Also Read - On Sushant Singh Rajput's Six-Month Death Anniversary, Sister Asks For Strength, Pledges to Fight For Justice

Vishal opened up on Twitter speaking on behalf of the late actor, suggesting what Sushant would have expected from his extended family had he been alive. “6 months have passed since Sushant’s passing. Stepping into his shoes, I’ll try imagining what @itsSSR would have asked of his extended family: To read more, to be more discerning, to educate yourselves in the nuances of interdisciplinary studies. Life is complicated and messy,” Vishal tweeted. Also Read - Google Year in Search 2020: Not Sushant, Joe Biden & Arnab Goswami Were The Most Searched People in 2020 | Top 10 List



“Don’t look for simple answers. Life is not black and white but shades of gray. And once you are well-versed in the subject of your choosing, start creating and producing. At the end of the day, as much as we want to claim ourselves to be purely rational beings, logic is like a rider on the elephant (emotions). The rider thinks that it is in control but it is often the elephant who is calling the shots,” he added.

“Read Daniel Kahneman’s book ‘Thinking Fast And Slow’ to understand when to use fast thinking and when to think slow,” he further wrote.

“In the honor of Sushant’s memory, we should pledge to be better human beings, have more empathy, refrain from being deceitful, and most importantly, respect each other in public discourse. This is perhaps what Sushant would have wanted to tell you all if he was around. Thank you,” he suggested in a separate tweet.

Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14 and since then the case has been handled by the CBI, ED and NCB. However, nothing compact has come out.

(With inputs from IANS)