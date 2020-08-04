Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother-in-law OP Singh’s WhatsApp messages to Mumbai Police, telling them the late actor’s life is in danger are making headlines as they go viral. And now, a set of new WhatsApp messages have been shared by Sushant’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani. As per the latest reports in India Today, the WhatsApp messages have been sent by Sushant’s brother-in-law OP Singh. He had tried to send messages to Sushant directly but it didn’t reach him so, therefore, his family sent a message to Sushant via his flatmate Siddharth Pithani. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death: Mumbai Police Commissioner Reveals Why Rhea Chakraborty Left Actor’s Home On June 8

The messages suggest that Sushant Singh Rajput’s brother-in-law OP Singh was not very pleased with the actor’s company. In the messages, he mentioned words like “gross mismanagement” and “unhelpful habits.” Sharing concerns in a point-based message, his brother-in-law sent, “1. Reached Chandigarh. Thanks for your fervent invitation to Mumbai. It connected me to scores of old friends.” Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Bihar Government Recommends CBI Probe

“2. Appreciating that you are not in charge of your life, career or house, I am happy that I guessed the situation correctly and planned my visit accordingly.” Also Read - Karan Johar is Back on Social Media, Comments on THIS Actor’s Instagram Post

“3. Please keep my wife away from your problems. It is because of company you keep, unhelpful habits and gross mismanagement. I am determined to ensure that my wife is not penalised only because she is good.”

“4. Appreciating that I am the only one who can help you, I am still available. In case of need tell whoever is in charge of your upkeep and maintenance – your girlfriend, her family or your manager – to work out a mutually agreeable arrangement with my office.”

“5. The message is to let you know my thoughts on the subject. If you find it unnecessary, simply ignore. I have a government to run, a department to manage and a family to look after. Awfully short on time and energy,” the message concludes.

Did the Mumbai Police release a case property, the chat messages that are allegedly from Sushant Singh’s phone? Siddhant, Swati, Kajal & Priyank with details. | #SushantFatherExposesCoverup pic.twitter.com/5tAddUXlrt — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) August 4, 2020

The above messages were first sent to Sushant Singh Rajput. Mumbai police even got them while investigating the case.