Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's brother-in-law Vishal Kirti shared a screenshot of an old WhatsApp chat where they discussed few intellectual subjects. Sharing the screenshot, he wrote, "While we await new developments today, I am sharing some beautiful memories of an intellectual chat session with @itsSSR. It's a reminder that while the most enjoyable form of human communication is in-person, digital communication is great for reflection. (sic)"

In his blog, Vishal wrote, "Sushant and I have talked about various books, from some legendary classics to the more contemporary non-fiction. I am a voracious reader as well and I read almost ONLY non-fiction. For the most part, Sushant was also heavily invested in the world of non-fiction. When I was going over my texts with him, I noticed that we talked about books and authors over WhatsApp as well. It's nice that I have those messages since unfortunately we don't have recordings of our in-person conversation about books."

“Although the WhatsApp conversations I am sharing below are private, I am willing to share them because they don’t share any personal information. It’s something he could have very well spoken about in the public domain. These conversations are around from the same time (April 2018) when Sushant had penned down some notes, which have somehow been obtained by media from his Pawna farmhouse. I have terminated the screenshots when we started talking about life outside of books”, he added.