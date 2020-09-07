In the latest development in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, the call records of the late actor have been accessed by a news channel and the records have completely busted claims by his girlfriend and actor Rhea Chakraborty and her team. In a previous interview, Rhea had claimed that Sushant was not in touch with his father KK Singh and they didn’t share a good relationship. Republic TV reports suggest that Sushant and his father used to talk over the phone. The records show they both were in touch with each other. Also Read - 'Middle Class' Memes Flood Twitter After Statement of Rhea Chakraborty's Father Goes Viral

In fact, the last communication between Sushant and his father occurred on June 6 when the late actor made a WhatsApp call. This was just days before he passed away. On May 18 and 19, Sushant made three normal calls to his father. Out of the four calls between the father and son, Sushant called his father thrice and his father called him once. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Case Confusing FIRs: Dipesh Sawant's Lawyer Says He's Not Arrested in SSR Death Case

Hence, this proves that Rhea and her team were lying because the family including sisters and father were in touch with Sushant Singh Rajput and his relationship with all the members were good. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty Makes Shocking Revelation to NCB, Names Bollywood stars For Their Involvement in Drugs

Meanwhile, Rhea Chakraborty is at the NCB for the second time in connection with the ongoing probe into the drugs angle. She is being grilled as she has admitted taking drugs from brother Showik for Sushant Singh Rajput, but has refused of consuming it ever in her life. As per the reports in Times Now, Rhea Chakraborty has given the names of celebs who take drugs. The reports suggest that there are around 18-19 names who are now under NCB scanner. However, the names have been taken is still unknown.

Top NCB sources have said that Rhea will most likely be arrested within 48 hours.