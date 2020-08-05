Hours after the announcement of Sushant Singh Rajput’s case handed over to CBI, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has alleged that the transfer of the case to CBI is ‘scripted’. The politician further added that Mumbai Police will continue its probe in the case. Not only that, but he also raised many questions on the transfer of the case to CBI. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: PIL Filed in Supreme Court For Court-Monitored CBI Probe in Disha Salian's Death

He further called it a politically motivated move and said, "The Attorney General said that the decision has already been taken. What happened so sudden? The matter is being probed by Mumbai police. The investigations are not complete. Why does Bihar Police comes into picture? What does Bihar government has to do with this? The crime has taken place in Mumbai. Suddenly the matter gains momentum. It is raised in Bihar assembly, within 24 hours it is transferred to CBI. I think the screenplay has already been written. According to it, the demand was made to transfer the case to CBI. Some people in Bihar asked Sushant's father to file an FIR in Bihar. If this was all pre-decided by those in power, why should we react to it?"

"This is not about hiding anything. This is the matter of the prestige of the Mumbai Police. Mumbai Police is world-renowned. Everything that is happening seems all pre-decided", he added.

He even claimed that it is an attempt to malign the image of Maharashtra government and added, “This is an attempt to defame Maharashtra government. Don’t similar incidents take place in other states like UP, Bihar or Gujarat? Should all such cases be transferred to CBI? What is the kind of message you want to send?”

Furthermore, he said that Mumbai Police will continue with their investigation as it is their right. “Sushant was a Mumbaikar. He earned name and fame here. Where was Bihar then? Where was Bihar Police, Where was Nitish Kumar? Mumbai gave him everything to him. Now, you rise up against us and defame us. What kind of politics is this?”, Raut said.

Meanwhile, during the court hearing, the Centre told the Supreme Court that Sushant Singh Rajput’s case has been transferred to CBI. The agency will begin its investigation after the top court’s verdict. The next hearing is scheduled for next week.