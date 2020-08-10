Actor Harshad Chopda who was seen as Sushant Singh Rajput’s on-screen brother in Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil will be performing in the Ganeshotsav Special, paying tribute to the late actor. According to reports in Pinkvilla, Harshad Chopda will pay tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput with his performance at a Ganeshotsav special organized by Star Plus. Also Read - Disha Salian's Last Video Before Her Death From a Party Shows Her in Good Spirits- Watch Viral Video

Harshad shared screen space with SSR in 2008's TV show Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. It marked Sushant's Television debut, wherein he played the role Preet Juneja.

Star Plus channel will be hosting a Ganeshotsav Special and it has already been reported that actor Divyanka Tripathi, Surbhi Jyoti, Rithvik Dhanjani, Siddharth Nigam and Karan V Grover will be performing in the special. There will be a separate performance of Harshad for Sushant Singh Rajput.

Even Bollywood actors such as Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Shilpa Shetty and Vidyut Jammwal will perform at the event. The latest update now arrives as actors Arun Govil and Dipika Chikalia aka Ram and Sita from the cult classic, Ramayan will also be coming on the show.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise has left a void in everyone’s heart. The 34-year-old actor passed away on June 14 at his Bandra residence. His near and dear ones are still struggling to accept the fact that he has bid his heavenly abode and is no more between us.

Harshad Chopra was seen in Bepannaah as Aditya alongside Jennifer Winget. Bepannaah received a lot of love from the audience. The show, however, went off air abruptly in 2018 since the makers wanted to take the show on the digital platform but both the lead actors were not ready to work for the digital platform.