Sushant Singh Rajput's Cook Dipesh Sawant Reaches ED Office For Questioning

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case Latest News: The Enforcement Directorate has recently summoned Sushant Singh Rajput's new housekeeping staff that was hired by Rhea Chakraborty. The staff includes the late actor's cook Dipesh Sawant, bodyguard and helper. On Thursday, SSR's cook Dipesh, who was absconding, has reached the ED office in Mumbai. He was one of the people who were at the crime scene.

Dipesh has never come forward in front of the media. There are several reports that suggest Dipesh Sawant has been hiding ever since Sushant's death. Sources say that ED officers will tally the details revealed by the staff in their statements with those of Rhea Chakraborty, her family, Siddharth Pithani and the CAs.

The key people in the case such as Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborthy, their father Indrajit Chakraborty, her business manager Shruti Modi and Sushant's flatmate Siddharth Pithani have already been questioned. The ED has also questioned Samuel Miranda and Sushant's sister Meetu Singh as well.

Meanwhile, The Enforcement Directorate has seized Rhea Chakraborty’s mobile phone along with her laptop, tabs and other gadgets. The ED has Rhea’s two mobile phones, one mobile of her brother Showik Chakraborty and one mobile of her father Indrajit Chakraborty. Their laptops and tabs have also been confiscated by the ED. They have come across Rhea’s certain deleted WhatsApp conversations. The deleted messages and their details have been accessed from the data dump obtained by the agency in its probe thus far.