Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case is being interrogated by three agencies, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED), and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). The NCB has arrested a total of eight people so far including Showik Chakraborty, Dipesh Sawant, and Samuel Miranda. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death's Cook Dipesh Sawant Sent to NCB Custody Till Sept 9, His Lawyer Claims He Was in Custody Since Sept 4

Now, NCB has told ANI that on the basis of Dipesh Sawant’s statements and digital evidence collected by the agency, it is clear that he is an active member of a drug syndicate connected with high society personalities and drug suppliers.

The news agency quoted it saying, “On the basis of statements of Dipesh Sawant, house help of late actor #SushantSinghRajput, & digital evidence collected by NCB, it’s clear that Dipesh is an active member of drug syndicate connected with high society personalities & drug suppliers. (sic)”

Earlier today, Dipesh Lawyer claimed, “He (Dipesh Sawant) was in their (NCB) custody since Sept 4, without his family being informed. He should’ve been produced before court within 24 hrs. We’ve filed a plea against him being kept in custody for over 24 hrs. Court has called for a reply from NCB.”

Meanwhile, Dipesh has also gone throw medical examination at the civic hospital and was produced in the court. The court has sent him to the NCB custody till September 9. The agency is also questioning the prime accused in the case, Rhea Chakraborty and iit is very much likely that she will be arrested by the end of the questioning.

On Saturday, the agency produced Showik Chakraborty, brother of Rhea Chakraborty, and late actor’s house manager Samuel Miranda in front of the Esplanade Court and the court send them in custody till September 9. They are charged under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

In a statement, Mutha Ashok Jain, the Deputy Director-General of NCB, said, “Narcotics Control Bureau is the uppermost agency for enforcement of anti-drug laws. We look at international connections and intra-state connections. Normally this is not part of our mandate but now that we are getting the information we cannot shirk our responsibility.”