BJP MLA and late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's cousin Neeraj Kumar Singh Bablu has been hospitalised after a complaint of chest pain on Wednesday night. Bablu has been admitted to Jeevak Heart Hospital in Patna. He is a BJP MLA from Chatapur in Supaul district while his wife is also an MLC in Lok Janshakti Party.

Bablu has been active in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case probe. He also raised the question regarding the late actor's death in the Assembly. In August, he demanded police protection for the witnesses in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. In a statement to ANI, he said, "Witnesses are being threatened, and Mumbai Police is not even providing protection to them. The way things are unfolding, the witnesses might get killed. We demand that witnesses should be given police protection".

Neeraj Kumar Singh also demanded an apology from Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut for making controversial remarks about the late actor's family, especially his father KK Singh. Raut gave a new twist to the SSR death case when he alleged that his father's second marriage was not acceptable to Sushant.

Neeraj Kumar Singh Bablu is contesting from Chatapur constituency in upcoming assembly elections in the state. Elections for the 243-member Bihar Assembly will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7 and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.

Polls in Chatapur will be conducted in the third phase.

(With inputs from ANI)