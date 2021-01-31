Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput‘s maternal cousin brother Rajkumar Singh and his associate Ali Hasan have been shot by three unidentified people on Saturday morning in Bihar’s Saharsa district. As per a report in Bollywood Life, SSR’s brother was shot outside his own showroom around 10:30 am – 11:00 am. It has been reported that Rajkumar every day visits three showrooms of Yamaha motorbikes in Saharsa, Madhepura and Supaul districts. On January 30, he followed the same pattern was shot. He has been injured and his condition is quite critical. The SP of the town, Lipi Singh has confirmed the news and the Bihar police are tracking the gunmen. Also Read - 'Sushant Singh Rajput Marg': Road in South Delhi to be Named After SSR, Fans Rejoice

"When Raj Kumar and Ali Hasan reached at Baijnathpur Chowk near Saharsa college, three unidentified men overtook their vehicles and opened fire at them. We have vital leads of this incident and the accused will be arrested soon," SP Lipi Singh was quoted as saying by IANS.

It seems like there is some property dispute.

Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020. He was found dead at his Mumbai residence. The reports suggested that he died by suicide. The SSR death case is being interrogated by the CBI, NCB and ED.