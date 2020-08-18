Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s cousin brother Neeraj Kumar Singh Bablu who is a BJP MLA in Bihar on Tuesday demanded police protection for the witnesses in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. In a statement to ANI, he said, “Witnesses are being threatened, and Mumbai Police is not even providing protection to them. The way things are unfolding, the witnesses might get killed. We demand that witnesses should be given police protection”. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput, Disha Salian's WhatsApp Chat Reveals Details About New Project, Scraps 'Depression' Theory

A few days ago, Neeraj Kumar Singh demanded an apology from Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut for making controversial remarks about the late actor’s family, especially his father KK Singh. Raut gave a new twist to the SSR death case when he alleged that his father’s second marriage was not acceptable to Sushant.

Sushant’s cousin had sent a legal notice to Raut over his controversial remarks. As per the report in Times Now, Bablu has asked Sanjay Raut to apologize publicly in 48 hours or he might face legal action. To which, Raut refused to apologise and said, “I am only asking people to sit quietly till the Mumbai police finish its investigation. Everyone, political parties, opposition, and his family”.

Both the Maharashtra government and the Mumbai Police have refused to hand over the case to the CBI citing jurisdiction unless ordered by the Supreme Court. The apex court is yet to announce its decision on the petition filed by Rhea Chakraborty in which she has requested to transfer the FIR filed against her from Patna to Mumbai.

CBI, meanwhile, has begun its investigation. The central probing agency came into the picture after the Centre accepted the Bihar government’s recommendation of conducting a CBI inquiry in the case.