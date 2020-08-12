Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s cousin brother Neeraj Kumar Singh aka Bablu recently hit out at Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut for making controversial remarks about the late actor’s family, especially his father KK Singh. Raut gave a new twist to the SSR death case when he alleged that his father’s second marriage was not acceptable to Sushant. Also Read - Rhea Chakraborty REVEALS What Happened With Sushant Singh Rajput During Their Europe Trip

Bablu, who had accompanied the Rajput family to Mumbai to perform the last rites after Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his Bandra residence on June 14, has sent a legal notice to Sanjay Raut over his controversial remarks. As per the report in Times Now, Sushant’s cousin has asked Sanjay Raut to apologize publicly in 48 hours or he might face legal action. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: Supreme Court Reserves Order, All Parties to Submit Written Note By Thursday

In a write-up, Sanjay Raut questioned Sushant’s relationship with his family and even asked why he split from former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande. Raut wrote about a strained relationship of Sushant and his father. He said, “His father’s second marriage was not acceptable to him (Rajput). Let the facts come out how many times Rajput visited his family in Patna. Why did (Rajput’s former girlfriend) Ankita Lokhande split from Rajput and this should be part of the probe. It is wrong to see the unfortunate suicide from a political angle.”

However, sources close to Sushant Singh Rajput’s family in Patna deny that his father KK Singh had tied the knot again after his mother died in 2002.

Raut’s statement drew the ire on social media and people criticised him for targeting a grieving father’s relationship with his deceased son for political gains. SSR’s family’s lawyer Vikas Singh, who’s fighting the case in the Supreme Court also commented on the same. In his statement to news agency ANI, Singh said that the claims made by Raut are completely false and he’s upset to see that someone as prominent as the political leader talking like this. “I am very sad that Shiv Sena is saying something like this. Who in Shiv Sena was knowing either the father or Sushant Singh Rajput so intimately that he confessed to him that my family relations were not correct?” Singh said.