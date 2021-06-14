On Sushant Singh Rajput’s first death anniversary, fans have been paying tribute to the star and have been sharing emotional posts. Sushant’s untimely death on June 14 in Mumbai left the whole nation in shock. Today, while we all are celebrating his work, there is good news for all the fans and friends of Sushant Singh Rajput! As per the sources, there are plans in place to have the late actor’s name permanently inscribed in prestigious awards – National Film Award. A highly-placed source in the government informs Spotboye, “Yes, they are planning to instate a National film award named after Sushant Singh Rajput. The proposal has been put forth. But then as we all know bureaucracy and politics are slow movers. It’s taking time to push the idea forward. But we will get there, I am sure.” Also Read - Ankita Lokhande Organises Special Puja on Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Anniversary | Viral Video

The National Film Award is one of the most prestigious awards given at an award ceremony in India. The award has been administered, along with the International Film Festival of India and the Indian Panorama, by the Indian government’s Directorate of Film Festivals since 1973. The National Award is presented by the President of India every year in Delhi. Also Read - 'Sushant Singh Rajput Was Murdered,' Writes Shekhar Suman on Actor's First Death Anniversary

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death has left a void for all his fans and prayed that the late actor finds peace. Sushant passed away on June 14, 2020, and his autopsy reports confirmed that he died due to asphyxia by hanging. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Property And Net Worth: Actor Owned Land on Moon, Expensive Bikes, And a Rare Telescope

And now, after a year, neither the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the Enforcement Directorate (ED), nor the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) knows what happened.

SSR’s death was not the only thing to be probed, but also the drug angle, alleged misuse or diversion of his money by Rhea Chakraborty, and her family members. Recently, NCB arrested Sushant’s friend and flatmate Siddharth Pithani.

We pray for Sushant Singh Rajput. May his soul rest in peace!