Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise due to suicide has left the industry in a state of shock. His friends and fans are taking to social media to share their last conversation with the late actor. Television actor Arjun Bijlani, who was seen in Naagin, shared a screenshot of the last WhatsApp message which he sent to Sushant Singh Rajput.

As seen in the chat, Arjun invited Rajput for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations which was celebrated on August 22, 2020. But the invitation message didn't deliver as the message has a single tick. Then on May 29, Arjun felt something amiss and strange and he wrote, "Hope all is well with u". But, again, he didn't get the message may be because Sushant must have deleted his WhatsApp.

Arjun wished that he would've read his message by now. Sharing the picture, he wrote, "My last msg to him. Kuch toh feel hua tha yaar. Anyways tune ab padh liya hoga yaar. Humari balcony yaad rahegi .. khush reh ab . Hamesha bolta tha history likhoonga. Mujhe pata hai tu ab jahan hai khush hai … there is a lot of change that will happen because of you. Chal tc bhai . Like I always said. No rip for u.

Take a look at the screenshot:

Sushant committed suicide on Sunday, June 14. The post-mortem report of the actor revealed that he died due to asphyxia, which was caused due to hanging. His last rites will be held at 4 pm today at Vile Parle Crematorium and his family has reached Mumbai.