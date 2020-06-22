Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise has shaken the entire country and left everyone in grief and anger. On Monday, Bhojpuri actor Akshara Singh visited Sushant’s home in Patna and attended the late actor’s prayer meet. She offered her condolences. She paid tribute to the late actor by offering white flowers at a simple memorial set up in the family home. Also Read - Fact Check: Sushant Singh Rajput’s Dog Fudge is Alive, News of His Death is Fake

As per the reports, Akshara Singh talked to Sushant's father for some time. She said that you do not know, a very good person went away. The pain of losing Sushant belongs to every artist who has achieved so much in life from the struggle.

A few days ago, Bhojpuri actor Khesari Lal Yadav also visited Sushant Singh Rajput’s house and met his family members. Khesari shared a few pictures from the late actor’s house on his Instagram.