Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise has left many unanswered questions in the minds like was it a suicide or a murder? Fans and loved ones of the actor debate of nepotism in the industry. BJP MP and Bhojpuri actor Manoj Tiwari also paid his last respects to the actor on Monday. He has also demanded a CBI probe in the matter. He also mentioned that it is extremely difficult for outsiders to make their mark in Bollywood due to nepotism.
Sushant was found hanging in his Bandra residence on Sunday morning by his domestic help. He was reportedly battling depression over the past few months and undergoing treatment.