Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise has shaken the nation and in the loving memory of him, actor Bhumi Pednaker has recently pledged to feed 550 impoverished families with the help of her NGO Ek Saath Foundation. In an Instagram post, Bhumi shared a picture that read as “In loving memory of Sushant Singh Rajput, I pledge to feed 550 impoverished families through the Ek Saath Foundation in the memory of my dear friend. Let’s show compassion and love towards everyone that is in need, now more than ever. –Bhumi.” Also Read - Sonu Sood Reacts to Nepotism Debate: It is Not Right to Blame One Section of Bollywood
The Saand Ki Aankh actor joined hands with director Abhishek Kapoor’s wife Pragya’s Ek Saath the Earth Foundation for the noble cause. Bhumi has felt a deep sense of loss after Sushant’s demise and in order to pay tribute to him, she is feeding needy people. Also Read - CBI Enquiry For Sushant Singh Rajput: Twitterati Demand CBI Intervention in SSR's Suicide Case
Have a look at Bhumi’s post:
Bhumi and Sushant were seen together in Abhishek Chaubey’s 2019 film Sonchiriya. A few days ago, she wrote a long beautiful poem for the late actor, remembering each and everything about him as they shared happy moments on Sonchiriya sets. Sharing a picture of the notes she took from Sushant to get an introduction of space, the universe, stars, etc. Bhumi remembered the time when Sushant used to be his teacher on the sets, she wrote about that time when Sush showed her stars from his big telescope.
‘Supernova’ I wake up in the morning & I think of you, I think of all our chats, your habits & moods. Then it kicks in, a pain I couldn’t imagine I would feel for you. The 1st time we met, you told me you would show me the stars, in my head I wondered-ya whatever, what a cheese ball. Little did I know you meant every word you said. With a smile full of pride you showed it to us, this massive big black hole, your best friend, your telescope. I was like – wait, what, really, you got this here!!! Full of excitement, in the middle of nowhere, you jumped like a child, ready to take us all on a journey… You took us to the moon & back, I remember the moon being red then. You showed us Saturn, Jupiter and a million stars. All of a sudden my might came crashing down, you made me realise I was just a fractal in this pond. You challenged me to write with my left hand & narrate versus backwards… You challenged me to races & quizzes & it drove me nuts… We spoke of Van Gogh, Gaudi & Descartes. We spoke of breaking patterns & creating new ones. We spoke of theories, success & life. We had debates & many fights. We listened to Beethoven & Mozart, we tried understanding their music through algorithms & charts. You spoke of Faraday, Chatelet & tried explaining Newton’s theories through Art. Just like that, from a Co-Star you became a teacher. You turned me into a seeker, ready with her book and pen, waiting for class to begin. I remember your excitement on all the questions I asked, getting an answer from you wasn’t easy, you would turn that too into a learning task. You my friend gave me an experience of a lifetime. You were like the emergence of a Chaos. A chaos so different and potent it’s hard to explain. I know you can see the world grieving for you. There’s a sense of loss everyone feels, many that met & didn’t meet you. Your genius will live on with all the work you’ve done. And through that telescope I’ll spot you again, it will be easy- cause you will be the youngest & the brightest amoungst many we love up there. You truly are a double slit photon, A Neutron Star. You are going to be missed Our dear SSR. #SushantSinghRajput
May his soul rest in peace!