Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise has shaken the nation and in the loving memory of him, actor Bhumi Pednaker has recently pledged to feed 550 impoverished families with the help of her NGO Ek Saath Foundation. In an Instagram post, Bhumi shared a picture that read as “In loving memory of Sushant Singh Rajput, I pledge to feed 550 impoverished families through the Ek Saath Foundation in the memory of my dear friend. Let’s show compassion and love towards everyone that is in need, now more than ever. –Bhumi.” Also Read - Sonu Sood Reacts to Nepotism Debate: It is Not Right to Blame One Section of Bollywood

The Saand Ki Aankh actor joined hands with director Abhishek Kapoor’s wife Pragya’s Ek Saath the Earth Foundation for the noble cause. Bhumi has felt a deep sense of loss after Sushant’s demise and in order to pay tribute to him, she is feeding needy people. Also Read - CBI Enquiry For Sushant Singh Rajput: Twitterati Demand CBI Intervention in SSR's Suicide Case

Have a look at Bhumi’s post:



Bhumi and Sushant were seen together in Abhishek Chaubey’s 2019 film Sonchiriya. A few days ago, she wrote a long beautiful poem for the late actor, remembering each and everything about him as they shared happy moments on Sonchiriya sets. Sharing a picture of the notes she took from Sushant to get an introduction of space, the universe, stars, etc. Bhumi remembered the time when Sushant used to be his teacher on the sets, she wrote about that time when Sush showed her stars from his big telescope.

May his soul rest in peace!