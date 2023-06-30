Home

Entertainment

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death Case Update: Family Lawyer Vikas Singh Says ‘CBI Trying to Give a Slow Death’

Sushant Singh Rajput’s Death Case Update: Family Lawyer Vikas Singh Says ‘CBI Trying to Give a Slow Death’

CBI Faces Hurdles in Sushant Singh Rajput's Case, Still Awaiting Vital US Response, Family Lawer Vikas Singh Criticises CBI's Handling in SSR Case.

Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Case Update: Family Lawyer Vikas Singh Says 'CBI Trying to Give a Slow Death'

Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case: It’s been over three years since actor Sushant Singh Rajput‘s demise. It has been reported that the actor died by suicide. However, there are no official reports that suggest it’s a suicide. The SSR Death Case is with The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and

now they have provided a major update on the investigation into the death of the actor.

The CBI stated that it has not yet concluded its investigation and is awaiting a response from the United States (US) regarding some technical evidence. The CBI officer mentioned that this response from the US could potentially help bring the case to a logical conclusion.

You may like to read

A CBI officer told Hindustan Times, “We are still waiting for a response from the US on this technical evidence, which may help us take the case to a logical conclusion. The case is pending finalization (because of this).”

In 2021, the CBI formally requested Google and Facebook, headquartered in California, to share any details of Sushant Singh Rajput’s deleted chats, emails, or posts. This was done to gain a better understanding of the events leading up to the actor’s death on June 14, 2020. Under the mutual legal assistance treaty (MLAT) between India and the US, both countries can access information for domestic investigations.

Senior Advocate Vikas Singh, representing the actor’s family, expressed unawareness about the request made to US authorities. However, he commented that he believes the CBI is prolonging the case. He added, “CBI is trying to give a slow death (to the case).”

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also provided an update, stating that the investigation is still ongoing, and the credibility of the presented evidence is being examined. He said, “At first, the information available was based on hearsay. However, some individuals asserted that they possessed substantial evidence regarding the case. In response, we reached out to them and requested that they submit the evidence to the police.”

He added, “Currently, we are in the process of examining the credibility of the presented evidence. The investigation is still in progress, and it would be premature for me to provide any comments on the eventual outcome of the case at this stage.”

Initially, the Mumbai Police, who were responsible for the initial investigation, did not find any evidence of foul play. The case was later transferred to the CBI, who have conducted investigations in various cities, including Aligarh, Faridabad, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Manesar, and Patna, gathering evidence and recording statements.

Watch this space for more updates on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.