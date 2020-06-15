Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has left a great void in the hearts of his family, colleagues, friends, and fans. He died by suicide on Sunday, June 14 at his Bandra residence. Known for his brilliant work in films such as Kedarnath, M S Dhoni: The Untold Story and Chhichhore among others, Sushant had put up some terrific performances. Many A-lister actors were quick enough to react on Sushant’s death and now, it’s the son of late actor Irrfan Khan, Babil Khan who remembered Rajput. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Friend Mahesh Shetty Reveals he Had Stopped Taking Antidepressants, Team Requests For Privacy

Looking at Babil's Instagram post, it feels he is angry, shocked and speechless. He wrote in the caption, "WTF is happening? I can't find the words. Man, if you feel clear signs, don't go searching for a reason, please go to the doctor instead." Babil's post has received 10000 'likes'. Several people left broken-heart emojis in the comments section, while one person wrote, "May his soul rest in peace."

Take a look at Babil’s post:

Sushant Singh Rajput hanged himself to the ceiling fan of his room on Sunday morning. The police have registered a case of accidental death and reports have also suggested that the actor was undergoing treatment for depression.

Sushant Singh Rajput left no suicide note. His team shared a message for his fans: “It pains us to share that Sushant Singh Rajput is no longer with us. We request his fans to keep him in their thoughts and celebrate his life, and his work as they have done so far. We request the media to help us maintain privacy at this moment of grief.”

The late actor’s family has reached Mumbai and will go to the Cooper hospital to collect Sushant’s dead body after which the family will perform the final rites between 3:30-4:00 pm at the Pawan Hans crematorium.