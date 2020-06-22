It’s been a week since Sushant Singh Rajput has committed suicide. The whole nation is in a state of shock with his demise, blaming girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty for encouraging the suicide of the actor. A lot of speculations and theories about his death are going viral on the internet. A complaint was filed in a court in Bihar on Saturday, accusing Rhea of abetting the suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Also Read - Sreesanth Reacts to Sushant Singh Rajput's Suicide, Says 'I Was on That Edge But I Walked Back'

Earlier, social media targeted Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt for promoting nepotism and not giving chance to Sushant Singh Rajput. All this led to a lot of negativity on the internet. Now, Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar slammed trolls for passing judgements related to Sushant’s death. Sutapa wrote, “My heart goes for the girls mentioned in the article. Imagine how many would have trolled Rhea by now. We cannot know ever what happens between two individuals it’s sickening to the core to pass moral judgement on social media.” Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Suicide Case Update: Petition Against Rhea Chakraborty in Bihar For Abetment of Suicide

Sutapa added, “Just any one gets up today and becomes judge therapist relationship counsellor blah blah blah. And I repeat count your blessings in these tough times then being vicious vultures. There is much more in life to share so get a life!!” Also Read - Sonam Kapoor Speaks on Being a Nepotism Product After Sushant Singh Rajput's Demise, Says 'Yes, I am Privileged'

Sutapa mentioned that people have forgotten to show respect for the person who died. “Dealing with grief could sometimes make you extremely compassionate to others.. Pain can be looked at something to learn from. I was extremely pained when people were more vicious and vacuous in the pretext of being sympathizers of #shushantsinghrajput death.we have completely forgotten to show respect for the dead and live wiser”, she concluded.

Sutapa Sikdar lost her husband, late Irrfan Khan who breathed his last on April 29 after been hospitalised due to colon infection. He battled with a neuroendocrine tumour for almost two years.

Sushant Singh was cremated on June 15 in Mumbai by his father and sister. His family members and a few friends were present at his funeral.