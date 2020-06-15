Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has shocked the Indian film industry with fans taking to social media to express their condolences. However, there are a few sections of people who are blaming Sushant’s rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande for being the reason of his death. They are even harassing close friends and co-stars Kriti Sanon and Shraddha Kapoor for not posting heartfelt notes to pay their tribute to Sushant. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput: Cops to Also Probe Angle of 'Clinical Depression Due to Professional Rivalry'

On Monday, actor Sonam Kapoor took to Twitter to stop people from blaming someone (friends, family, girlfriend, ex-girlfriend) for someone’s death. In her post, she wrote, “Blaming a girlfriend , ex-girlfriend, family , colleagues for someone’s death is ignorant and f**king mean spirited.” The tweet has garnered over 2.8k retweets, 6.1k comments and 19.5k likes. Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput’s Ashes to be Immersed in Ganga at His Hometown Patna

Take a look: Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput Idolised MS Dhoni Even Before The Biopic: Arun Pandey

Blaming a girlfriend , ex girlfriend, family , colleagues for someone’s death is ignorant and fucking mean spirited. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) June 15, 2020



Ankita has not posted anything on her Instagram, where the actor is pretty active. According to India TV, when its reporter contacted her for a reaction, she said ‘what’ before hanging up the phone.

Sonam Kapoor is not only the one who gave it back to netizens who are trolling for not sharing post related to Sushant. Even, Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur had written on Instagram, “Everybody has suddenly started talking about mental health on social media since yesterday…and then we have people harassing people who are actually in a state of shock,who are hurt,who are grieving ..by sending them disgusting tweets, msgs, comments for not posting on lnstagram !! ‘You are so heartless’ ‘ek post tak nahi daala’ ‘Tum logo ne ek reaction nahi diya kitne pathar dil ho tum’ These are the comments and msgs we are constantly getting !! Aap ki permission ho toh sukoon se ro sakte hain?? Please??”.

Sushant Singh Rajput was just 34 when he committed suicide. According to the reports, he was suffering from depression.

May his soul rest in peace!