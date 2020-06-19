Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise has shaken the entire country and left everyone in grief and anger. On Friday, Union Minister of Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad visited Sushant’s family at his Patna residence and offered his condolences. He paid tribute to the late actor by offering white flowers at a simple memorial set up in the family home. The minister took to Twitter and mentioned that Sushant had a promising future in the career and could have achieved great heights. Taking to Twitter he wrote, “Visited Patna home of #SushantSinghRajput. Met his family members. Paid my condolences. A super talented actor with great promise had to meet such an unfortunate end. Creative acting in films is left poorer with his sad demise.He had to achieve great heights.He deserved more.” Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister Shweta Singh Kirti Deletes Facebook Post And Profile Pic

Ravi Shankar Prasad also shared two pictures one with his father and sister. Another pic shows him paying grief in front of the late actor's pic at his Patna home. The minister also belongs to Patna and shared his experience with Sushant during an oath-taking ceremony in May 2019, at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Take a look:

Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise has left many unanswered questions in the minds like was it a suicide or a murder? Fans and loved ones of the actor debate of nepotism in the industry.